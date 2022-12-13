Things you need to have ahead of harmattan season

It is almost that time of the year when our skin becomes dry and our lips start to peel and crack. The rainy season is gradually packing its properties to pave way for the harmattan season.

Most people don’t like this time of the year because of the dryness that comes with it. The struggle for water, harsh weather, and dusty roads.

Nothing can be done to stop times and seasons, but the possible solution is to prepare adequately ahead of the season. This article will provide you with the information you need to prepare for the harmattan season.

1. Comfortable clothes and shoes.

The weather gets cold and harsh during harmattan season. You need to protect your skin by wearing clothes that wouldn’t expose your skin to the harsh weather. It is advisable to wear thick clothes that will keep you warm and also prevent your skin from cuts and scars.

During this time of the year, the skin tears off at any slight injury and the wounds are usually painful. To avoid this, you need thick clothes regularly.

2. Moisturiser

This should be used to moisturize your skin and you lips as well. Harmattan season is quite unfriendly to our skin. This is one of the major reasons we need to take care of our skin by using appropriate skin care products.

Moisturizers are the best solution for dry skin or palm. For cracking lips, you need to have quite a number of lip balms. Most lips peel during the harmattan season as a result of the harsh weather.

3. Vitamins

Harmattan season is usually accompanied with dust and cold but taking vitamins helps to prevent the effect on your body. Vitamins like Vitamin C help build your immune system to prevent your body from getting the flu or cold.

It is important to have these vitamins at home for your kids and relatives.

4. Wigs

This is very necessary for women. Harmattan season causes hair breakage and weakens the tip of your hair. To avoid this, you need to prevent your hair from being exposed to the dye and harsh weather. It is also advisable that you wear protective hairstyles that keep the tip of your hair hidden and moisturized.





5. Fire extinguisher

There is usually a high rate of fire outbreak during harmattan season. This is as a result of the dry atmosphere. It is important that you stay clear and be cautious of fire triggers but also important that you have a fire extinguisher around you to put out little fires.

