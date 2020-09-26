6 suspects in police net for rape, homosexuality in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 6 suspected persons for alleged offences of rape and an unnatural act of homosexuality with a minor.

A press release by the command signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili, contained that on 23/09/2020 about 1300hrs, one Usman Ahmed aged 46 years of Unguwan Doya, Gombe road within Bauchi metropolis reported at ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters in Bauchi that, on the same day, at about 1100hrs, one Yusuf Yakubu aged 28, of Bayan Ganuwa, Yakubu Wanka, Gombe road, Bauchi State lured his son, Salisu (not real name ) ‘aged 13 years to his house situated at Bayan Ganuwa area and forcefully had anal-sexual intercourse with him.

He stated that on receipt of the report, a team of policemen were drafted to the scene and the victim was taken to the General Hospital, Bauchi for medical treatment after it was confirmed that the unusual act actually happened.

The PPRO added that all the suspect has been arrested and has made a confession to the crime while an investigation is in progress after which he will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also contained in the statement is that “On the 22/09/2020 at about 1100hrs, a team of policemen drafted to Udubo village in Gamawa L.G.A of the state arrested Sagir Ahmed, 22, Muhammed Tukur, 24, Haruna Baba Babayo, 32, Musa Dahiru, 30, and Bappah Garba, 24, all from Unguwar Baba and Unguwar Chadi Gamawa respectively, who have been alleged to be raping one Hauwa (not real name) aged 14 years of the same address at different times and occasion and giving her N200, N500 respectively.

The PPRO stated that when interrogated, all the suspects confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to the General Hospital in Gamawa for medical attention after it was established that she had been raped several times.

Similarly, the said Sagir Ahmed mentioned above is one of the wanted suspects for the cases of rape in the area, an investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Lawan Tanko Jimeta then called on the people of Bauchi State to continue exercising their civic responsibility of pointing and giving vital information that may ease police in its operations to stem the state of all vices of rape and other crimes.

