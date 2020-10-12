6 dead, 8 injured as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

IT was a bleak Sunday in Lagos as six persons were confirmed dead in a building collapse at Obalende area of the state.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in its situation report, said 10 others were injured and treated with minor injuries, while five seriously-injured persons exhumed from the building were transferred to the hospital.

The collapsed building is located at Number 62, Odo Street, Obalende.

According to LASEMA, the three-storey building was under construction when it partially collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but LASEMA said efforts were already ongoing by it and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

“As of 6:55 p.m., a total of 10 people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly

transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention,” Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, said.

