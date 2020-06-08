48-year-old man electrocuted while connecting light from EEDC cable

A 48-year old man, Mr Emmanuel Oduka has been electrocuted to death while connecting light from a cable belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in Awada, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Anambra State police public relations officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty at the hospital where he was taken for treatment.

According to Mohammed, “On 7/06/2020 at about 2:30 pm, there was a report at Awada Division that one Mr Emmanuel Oduka ‘m’ aged 48 years, a native of Isoko North LGA of Delta State but residing at No.1 Obieminaka street Awada was electrocuted while connecting light from EEDC Cable at vine Crescent Awada in Anambra State.

“Police operatives visited the scene and the victim was rushed to ST. Charles Borromeo hospital Onitsha for treatment but confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police, Mr John Abang, cautioned Ndi Anambra and residents alike to always seek for experts whenever they have an electric fault in order to avert similar ugly incident in future.

