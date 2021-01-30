44-year-old father remanded for raping his daughter in Osun

Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday remanded a 44-year-old man, Kazeem Olapade for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter for five months.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob informed the court that, the accused person

did unlawful have carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old daughter, Kazeem Mariam between the months of August,2020 and January, 2021 at Ido-Osun Osogbo.

The accused person who is facing three-count charges of assault and raping pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against him by the police but police prosecutor insisted that, the offence committed by him contravened Section 214(1),360 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002 and Section 31(1)(2) of the Child’s Rights law of Osun State 2007.

Defence Counsel, K.C Kazeem made oral application for the bail of the accused person in most liberal term.

In his ruling, Dr Olusegun Ayilara ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter till February 5 for ruling on bail.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE