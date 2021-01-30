Insecurity: Taraba gov demands immediate constitutional amendment, advocates state, local govts

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has called on the national assembly to immediately amend the construction of Nigeria that would recognize the establishment of state and local government police.

Gov. Ishaku stated this during a condolence visit to the families of late, Hon. Salihu Dovo, chairman, Ardo- kola local who was kidnapped and killed alongside his younger brothe on Sunday last week.

Ishaku said, the federal government police have failed in their constitutional responsibilities which has caused an irrepairable security challenge in the country.

“How can I be governor and not be governor because of insecurity, we need state and local local government police like America, I lost my assembly member and now a council chairman all to the hands of this wicked bandits, but am called the chief security of my state.

“Something is happening in this country that deserves serious attention that if not take into consideration, would throw the nation into an unexpected situation,” Ishaku expressed.

The governor called on the president Muhamadu Buhari to step up efforts to eradicate the insecurity in Nigeria by encouraging local security to displace bandits from there handing places.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE