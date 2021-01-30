RE: Minister boycotts site inspection in Ebonyi as stakeholders blame Umahi, Onu’s feud

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Orji Uchenna Orji, has denied a report that the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr Uche Ogah, boycotted a site inspection in the state because of the alleged rift between the state governor Chief Dave Umahi and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

In a statement issued by Mr Damian Okafor, the TA Media, Ministry of Information and State Orientation, the commissioner said the report was far from the truth.

According to the statement: “The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Hon. Barr Orji Uchenna Orji has noted with dismay the report credited to a freelancer Mrs. Grace Egbo and published in online Tribune purporting that the reason for the inability of the Hon Minister of State for Mines and Steel Dr. Uche Ogah, to make it to the site inspection visit of Mineral Mining Cluster in Egu-Ogwu, Uburu in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State was because of the feud between the Governor and the Hon. Minister of Science and Technology.

“Barr. Orji condemns the report as misleading, mischievous and politically motivated. Contrary to that report, the Hon. Minister himself confirmed to him that the reason for his inability to attend the event was the shift in flight schedule of Air Peace from Abuja to Enugu which occurred about three times on 29th January, 2021 and he called requesting for a shift of the program.

“The Hon. Commissioner is surprised at the attitude of this freelancer and admonishes her therefore to stop being an agent of discord and promoter of fake news as this is antithetical to the principles of journalism.”