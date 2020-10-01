40ft loaded containerised vehicle falls in Lagos

A 40ft loaded containerised vehicle has fallen on the road linking corona loop in Anthony Oke area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Independence Day.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident totally denied access of vehicles to connect Ikorodu from Anthony Oke.

It added that trans-loading is expected to be carried out.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has directed motorists to divert to the front of data max to link corona loop.

