(BUHARI’S SPEECH): The foundation for solid future we’re laying can be sustainable if there is collective commitment by Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari also said he always felt the need for a collective reflection as he was sure that the foundation for a solid future which his administration is laying can only be sustainable if there is collective commitment by Nigerians.

In his Independence Day speech, the president reminded Nigerians that the country is not for him alone neither is it for the ruling or opposition party, but for all citizens to pay their part.

“I chose the path of self-reflection because this is what I do on a daily basis and I must confess that at most times, I always felt the need for a collective reflection as I know that the foundation for a solid future which this administration is laying can only be sustainable if there is a collective commitment by Nigerians.

“Nigeria is not a country for the president, any ruling or opposition party but a country for all of us and we must play our part, irrespective of challenges we face, to make this country what we desire.

“To achieve this, we must focus our minds, TOGETHER as a people, on ways of resolving the identified critical challenges that underlie our present state.

“These include:

a. Evolving and sustaining a democratic culture that leaves power in the hands of the people;

b. Supporting the enthronement of the rule of law, demanding accountability of elected representatives and contributing to good governance;

c. Increasing our commitment to peaceful coexistence in a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria;

d. Harnessing and optimizing our tremendous human and natural resources to attain our goal of being in the top twenty economies of the world and in the process;

e. Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years;

f. Strengthening institutions to make them stronger in protecting National Interests; and

g. Imbibing tolerance in diversity,” the president said.