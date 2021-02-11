4 feared dead in explosion at Oyigbo, Rivers

Four persons were on Thursday feared dead in an explosion in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Information has it that the explosion occurred at the Sobaz Filling Station, opposite Timber Market, at about 11:00, am when some welders were welding a tank at the petrol station.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained as of the time of this report but some security personnel which make up part of the security details attached to the owner of the station rushed the injured men to a private hospital where they were confirmed dead.

It could not be confirmed whether the dead men were part of the welders or workers of Sobaz or customers at the station.

