3,850 Zamfara indigenes to be trained as Special Constables ― Police

The Police Command in Zamfara State has confirmed the selection of 3,850 indigenes of the state to be trained as Special Constables, to assist in the fight against banditry and other crimes in the state.

The command announced this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, and made available to newsmen in Gusau.

He said that the trainees were part of the 7,500 candidates approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to serve as special constables in the state.

According to the statement, the successful candidates had been screened and formed the first batch of Special Constables that would undergo two months training at the Police College, Kaduna and Police Training School, Sokoto.

He advised those who applied to check their names in their respective Police Divisional Headquarters and Local Government Secretariats, as the Special Constables training will start from Oct. 9.

The statement added that successful candidates are to assemble at the Police Command Headquarters, Gusau on Oct. 8, from where they would be conveyed to their respective training institutions.

“The next batch of the training exercise would be communicated to the next set in due course”, it added.

(NAN)

