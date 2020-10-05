Kogi APPEALS project trains 1700 women, youth empowerment beneficiaries 

The state coordination office of the World Bank Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project has trained 1700 beneficiaries under the APPEALS -Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WYEP) in Kogi State.

The programme currently being supported by APPEALS Project in the state has trained1600 beneficiaries with the development of a livelihood package for 100 people with disability and special needs making it a total of 1700 beneficiaries.

Kogi State deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja while congratulating the beneficiaries, urged them to utilise the opportunity of the empowerment programme to better their lives.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government towards the success of the project in Kogi State.

The National Project Coordinator, APPEALS Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Sani Jobdi said contrary to the assumption of some applicants, the empowerment process is real, timely and life-changing.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to serve as champions and role models for the teeming women and youths in the state and positively transform their livelihoods for the best.

He applauded the state government for the support rendered to Kogi APPEALS Project in the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata called on the beneficiaries to explore the golden opportunity to become lifetime successful agribusiness entrepreneurs creating jobs and growing the economy in order to eliminate the dependence on government for survival.

