Teachers from 36 states of the federation and FCT have converged on the Eagle Square, Abuja for the colourful celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” is being marked with a limited number of participants in observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, in his opening remark, explained that a greater number of teachers have joined virtually through various social media platforms to prevent overcrowding at the Eagle Square.

He noted that outstanding awardees would be receiving the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence prizes in appreciation of dedication to their duties.

While noting that only a few teachers would be recognised at the event, Echono commended the enduring selfless devotion of all teachers across the federation, especially in crisis thorn and remote areas for their invaluable contribution to the development of education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had set aside 5th of October of every year to celebrate teachers across the globe.

