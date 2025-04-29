30 students get holiday ICT training

In line with the vision to prepare young people, especially girls for the future through digital literacy and tech skills that can break cycles of poverty, 30 vibrant young minds between the age of five and 14 years, drawn from both public and private schools have undergone coding classes between April 2 to April 25, 2025 to inspire their passion, creativity and determination as they embark on their journey into the world of technology.

The classes organised by CEO, Hsprojects Technologies Ltd focused mainly on exposing them to technology in order for them to discover their passion at an early age so that they can choose the right courses in school, get to develop themselves to become creators and innovators’ and also equip young minds with the skills they need to thrive in a digital future to inspire them to become creators and not just consumers of technology.

Speaking at the conclusion of the classes, the Chief Executive Officer of Hsprojects Technologies Ltd, Cecilia Adenusi said, “Over the past few weeks, we had the honor of training about 30 vibrant young minds, aged between 5 and 14 years, drawn from both public and private schools. It has been truly inspiring to see their passion, creativity, and determination as they embarked on their journey into the world of technology.

“We strongly believe in empowering the next generation through early exposure to critical digital skills. During the program, our youngest learners, aged five, started their first steps in coding with Scratch, where they created projects such as a Sales App for a Computer Store and Maze Game Development.

“Students aged 6 and above were introduced to Pictoblox, a user-friendly platform where they learned not just coding but also delved into the fascinating realms of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning starting from age 10.

“The results have been remarkable. Our students developed real-world projects that many adults would be proud of, including: a Facebook App and Twitter (X) prototype using MIT App Inventor, a Lung Cancer Detector and Brain Cancer Detection System using Machine Learning, an AI-Powered Game controlled by hand gestures, student Mental Health Detection systems, EduWatch – a mobile app for detecting bribery in the education system, a Vector Disease Detection app, a Home Automation System and an AI System to detect impersonation during examinations, among many others.

“These projects showcase not just the technical skills they acquired, but their innovation, problem-solving abilities, and a strong desire to contribute positively to society. At Hsprojects Technologies Ltd, our mission is clear to equip young minds with the skills they need to thrive in a digital future, and to inspire them to become creators, not just consumers, of technology. We are incredibly proud of every student who participated, and we are excited to see what they will achieve next.

I would like to sincerely thank the parents, guardians, our dedicated instructors, and the schools who partnered with us to make this program a success. Your support has been invaluable. As we close this chapter, we look forward to launching more programs aimed at nurturing innovation, creativity, and excellence in our young ones. The future is bright and it starts now.”

She added that she is passionate about training and mentoring young children to set them on a path of self-discovery that will guide their choices in life and allow them to explore their potential optimally, adding that there is no limit to what the young mind can conceptualise.

The children were ecstatic to share what they have learnt and how they hope to utilise it in their studies.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE