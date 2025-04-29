Rivers: Police lead security agencies to engage LG stakeholders on protection of national assets

Following the directive of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Commissioner of Police, alongside heads of other security agencies, including the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Pathfinder), Department of State Services (DSS), Garrison Commander 6-Division of the Nigeria Army, 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has begun stakeholders’ engagement across local government areas of the state.

The engagements are aimed at fostering collaboration among security agencies and community actors for the protection of critical national assets.

The programme commenced on Friday at Emohua and Abua/Odual local government secretariats and continued on Saturday with stakeholders from Tai, Ogu/Bolo, Okirika, and Eleme local government areas.

In one of the engagements, CP Olugbenga Adepoju stated that the service commanders visited the local government areas to discuss prevailing security issues and the welfare of the residents.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure within the communities and called for synergy between the communities and security agencies to ensure the protection of national assets for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

He further noted that the engagements were an avenue to identify challenges facing the communities beyond security concerns, assuring that their complaints would be forwarded to the government for necessary attention.

The administrator of Tai Local Government Area, Chief Nuka Gbipah, appealed for the revival of the Soghai farm to create employment opportunities. King Samuel Lebura Nnee, Gbenemene of Tai, asserted that Tai remains one of the most peaceful local government area in the state.

On his part, youth representative, Ebenezer Letam, highlighted the lack of employment opportunities and inadequate staffing in health centres and schools across Bunu, Seme and Nonwa Tai communities.

As part of the meeting, Adepoju and the service commanders inspected the health center and Community Secondary School in Botem Tai.

During the engagement in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, the administrator, Eliel Owubokiri, assured the security chiefs of the council’s commitment to maintaining peace.

The King of Bolo Kingdom, Acheseinimie Micah Frank, raised concerns about theft and kidnappings on waterways, while the chairman of Ogu Council of Chiefs, Adokiye Ochemiebia Chukwu, appealed for a befitting police station to replace the current temporary arrangement.

Youth representative, Inime Emmanuel, called for youth empowerment and employment initiatives, while Mrs. Caroline Adikibiebuma, representing the women, decried the menace of scrap metal scavengers in the community. The service chiefs also inspected the Ogu Police Division during their visit.

