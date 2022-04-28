23 corps members to repeat service in Anambra ― NYSC

About twenty three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Anambra State are to repeat their service year while five others has been given extension of service.

The Anambra NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Blessing Ekene Iruma, who made the disclosure on Thursday, 28 Apeil, 2022, at Washington Memorial Grammar School Onitsha, during the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (stream11), corps members, encouraged those who have defaulted to turn a new leaf.

Mrs. Iruma, added that certificates were issued at the various local government NYSC offices across the 21 local government area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that 2,701 corps members successfully concluded their service year and were issued with discharge certificates.

According to her, my dear corps members, as you go forward in life, I urged you to shun corruption and sharp practices, internet fraud, get-rich-quick syndrome and other vices that can only destroy your lives. Remember that God rewards decency and hard work. NYSC as scheme, we will stop at nothing to recognize and celebrate hardwork and acomplishments, be it academic, entrepreneurial and innovativeness.

“I am aware of the usual fear of unemployment that grips some unprepared ones but the scheme has prepared you with skills and funding options for post service challenges.





“Endeavour to remain focused and relevant at all times.

“I therefore charge you to step into the outside world with confidence and the Almighty God will definitely bless the work of your hands if you are diligent.”

On behalf of the Director-General of NYSC, Major General Shaibu Ibrahim, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the people of Anambra State, I want to say a big thank you to you for upholding one of the major policies of the scheme by leaving your footprints in the sands of time here in our dear state.

Mrs Iruma congratulated the outgoing corps members but regretted that 23 will be repeating their service, while five others would serve extension in the state.