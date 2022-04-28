Wike declares PDP governorship aspirant wanted

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared Hon Farah Dagogo, a member of the House of Representatives and one of the first aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP wanted.

The statement announcing the Governor’s order alleges that Dagogo hired cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The statement which was signed by Wike’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who it claimed stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution”, the governor ordered.

The statement which was issued Wednesday evening added that some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

But in a swift reaction, Dr. Dagogo explained that he is not a cultist and did not send anyone to disrupt the screening exercise.

He added that he was not at the PDP Secretariat, venue of the screening being a and not National or State Assembly aspirant.





The statement which was signed by Ibrahim Lawal Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo added; “The Governor has taken the decision to credit Hon Dagogo as sponsor of Cultists in order to stop the screening of Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo is scheduled for tomorrow, April 27, 2022, for the Governorship position of Rivers State.

“The directives for the arrest of Hon. Dagogo violates the spirits of Section 14 and 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

Dagogo called on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State not to heed to the directives of the Governor in this circumstance. “If the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State considers it incumbent to invite Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, is willing to make himself available on the receipt of an official invite from the police after tomorrow’s screening and not before”, he said.

The statement said that Farah Dagogo is a respectable and law-abiding Federal Lawmaker representing the people of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives calling on the National Chairman of the PDP to urgently investigate the matters.

He also called for Civil Society Organizations are urged to protect democracy in Nigeria.