222 killed, 103 kidnapped in seven days in Nigeria ― Security Tracker

A report by Nigeria Security Tracker has revealed that at least 222 people died as a result of terrorism activities in Nigeria in one week.

In a report released on Tuesday, Nigeria Security Tracker also stated that 133 Nigerian were kidnapped between February 13 and 19, 2021.

Details of the report reveal that 82 civilians and 21 Security men were killed in violent attacks, while the Nigerian Military forces killed 119 bandits and terrorists in the North.

“This update also represents violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These incidents are included in the Nigeria Security Tracker”, the report read.

Below is a breakdown of the killings

February 13: Bandits killed two in Igabi, Kaduna.

February 13: Two Nigerian Air Force personnel and “dozens” (estimated at twenty-four) of bandits were killed during a clash in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

February 13: Suspected herdsmen killed three in Egbado North, Ogun.

February 13: Herdsmen killed three in Owo, Ondo.

February 13: Bandits killed three in Chikun, Kaduna.

February 13: Two police officers, two robbers, and one civilian were killed during a clash in Oshimili North, Delta.

February 14: Gunmen killed one police officer at a church in Ughelli North, Delta.

February 14: Kidnappers killed three and abducted thirty in Rafi, Niger State.

February 14: Herdsmen killed four in Bassa, Plateau.

February 14: Nigerian troops killed eighty-one Boko Haram militants and lost one soldier to a landmine in Gwoza, Borno.

February 14: Herdsmen killed four in Egbado North, Ogun.

February 15: Seven children were killed by a leftover explosive device in Maradun, Zamfara.

February 15: Boko Haram killed ten Nigerian soldiers in Marte, Borno.

February 16: Bandits killed eleven in Rafi, Niger State.

February 16: Boko Haram killed five police officers and two civilians in Bursari, Yobe.

February 16: Suspected Indigenous People of Biafra members killed six children in Idemili North, Anambra.

February 16: Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram militants in Bursari, Yobe.

February 17: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped forty-two at a school in Rafi, Niger State.

February 17: Nigerian troops killed “several” (estimated at ten) bandits who kidnapped four in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

February 17: Suspected herdsmen killed seven in Ovia North-East, Edo.

February 17: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped thirty in Shiroro, Niger State.

February 18: Kidnappers abducted seventeen in Faskari, Katsina.

February 19: Boko Haram killed “many” (estimated at twenty) civilians in Dikwa, Borno.

February 19: Gunmen killed one and kidnapped “several” (estimated at ten) in Rafi, Niger State.

February 19: Three killed during protests in Billiri, Gombe

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…