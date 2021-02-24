Your enthronement divine call to service, Fayemi tells new Ejiyan-Ekiti monarch

The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has admonished the new Obalaaye of Ejiyan-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of the state, Oba Adekunle Adesesan Adepoju, to see his ascension to the throne as a divine call to service.

Fayemi, who made the call while presenting the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Adepoju urged members of the community to live in peace with the neighbouring communities of Ipoti-Ekiti and Owatedo-Ekiti.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said the new status of the traditional ruler calls for wisdom, sacrifice, commitment, tolerance and perseverance.

The Obalaaye stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Nathaniel Osayomi Kupolokun on September 15, 2019.

The new royal father was elected by the kingmakers on October 12, 2020 in line with the provisions of the state’s Chiefs Law 2012 paving the way for the presentation of staff of office and instrument of appointment.

The governor enjoined Oba Adepoju to exercise the new power conferred on him with restraint and fear of God, urging him to tread the path of humility by seeking the advice of all and respect the views of the majority while taking decisions.

While noting that meaningful development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, Fayemi called on the people of Ejiyan-Ekiti to support and join hands with their new royal father to move the community forward.

The governor who said the enthronement of the monarch officially confirmed him as the custodian of the culture and tradition of the community, urging him to protect his people’s cultural heritage.

He said, “Let me reassure you that the wind of development blowing across the length and breadth of the state will not elude Ejiyan community in any form. As a government, we will always provide the necessary amenities within our limited resources to enhance the needed development of our state.”Responding after receiving the staff of office, Oba Adepoju promised not to disappoint his subjects, assuring that he would justify the confidence reposed in him which made his ascension to the throne possible.

The Obalaaye expressed his gratitude to the Fayemi administration for the cooperation enjoyed during and after his selection and his subsequent installation as monarch.

He stressed that he would be willing and ready to make sacrifices as a traditional ruler expressing his commitment to extend his hand of fellowship to other monarchs in Ijero council area to promote peaceful coexistence and pursue development for the people.

According to him, “The autonomies granted Ejiyan-Ekiti and Owatedo-Ekiti (from Ipoti-Ekiti) to attain independence and become separate entities, rather than create unwarranted acrimony, confusion and unprovoked strife, should, in my own view, be harnessed to promote peace, strengthen our togetherness and further development.

“In this connection, I call on our sister communities of Owatedo and Ipoti to let us eschew unnecessary bickering born out of sheer intolerance, greed, bellyaching and come together in the spirit of oneness and mutual solidarity for the growth, progress and development of our communities.”

