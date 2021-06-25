212 automatic delegates to pick Anambra PDP guber candidate on Saturday

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
About 212 automatic delegates will meet on Saturday to elect the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming Anambra state election.

This is coming against the backdrop of two court judgements nullifying the PDP recognized Anambra state executive committee of the party as well as the outcome of the ad-hoc delegates’ election earlier conducted by the party.

To enable it to go ahead with the process to pick its flag bearer against the judgments, the PDP has now dissolved all its executives in the state and has resolved to use automatic delegates in place of the ad-hoc delegates for the Saturday exercise.

Automatic delegates are mainly past and present political office holders who are still in the PDP.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary Friday, confirmed the use of automatic delegates for the Anambra state primary Saturday, explaining that it is in line with the party’s constitution.

The statement said: “In view of the two judgments of the court served on our party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra state chapter.

“However, our processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election subsist.

“Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election.

“Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, 2021.”

The PDP, therefore, directed the South-East Zonal Working Committee of the party to oversee and manage the affairs of the activities of the Anambra state chapter of the party, pending when new executives will be elected for the state.

“All governorship aspirants on the platform of our party, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and, supporters of our party, as well as the people of Anambra state, are guided accordingly,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the PDP has appointed Governor Sam Ortom of Benue state to head the Anambra state Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee.

The party’s NWC also approved Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, as the secretary of the committee.

Members of the committee include Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state; Member; Hon George Daika, and Hajiya Habiba Muhammed Deen.

