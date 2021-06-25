Court slates July 21 to hear suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed July 21, 2021, to hear a suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, seeking an order of the court declaring the Presidential seat vacant.

The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them by the court bailiff.

The Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo for hearing and determination.

Joined alongside President Buhari in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/480/2021 are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectfully.

The former presidential candidate wants the court to make an order declaring the Presidency vacant on the ground that Buhari was not the winner of the February 2019 presidential election.

Owuru is asking the court to declare Buhari as unlawful President, illegally occupying the Presidential seat.

The plaintiff, who stood for the 2019 Presidential election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) wants the court to declare him as the authentic winner of the poll and another order directing his immediate inauguration to take over from Buhari.

In the suit he filed on June 16. 2021, Owuru claimed that he won the February 16. 2019 Presidential election and that his suit against Buhari at the Supreme Court was inconclusive due to errors on the adjourned date and added that he is entitled to serve out a tenure of four years after his formal inauguration.

Among other reliefs, the ex-presidential candidate wants Buhari removed from office with immediate effect and also be ordered to refund all salaries allowances and emoluments he collected while being unlawfully in office as President.

Owuru pleaded with the court to give an order that salaries, allowances and emoluments be paid to him from May 29. 2019 when he ought to have been sworn in till date.

The plaintiff further applied for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, AGF and INEC from further organising and conducting any Presidential election in 2023 so as to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Court slates July 21 to hear suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office

Court slates July 21 to hear suit seeking Buhari’s sack from office