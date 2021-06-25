Over 300 boys benefit from ‘Give A Boy Child A Boxer’ initiative in Ibadan schools

The Ife Bayonle Network (TIBN), through its ‘Give A Boy Child A Boxer’ initiative, donated loose boxers to over 300 boys of the Ajibode Grammar school and Community High school Ajibode-UI in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, 24th June 2021.

The founder, Ifedolapo Bayonle, explained that the gesture was aimed at educating and supporting by giving underwear (boxers) to young boys, also enlightening them on personal hygiene.

Ifedolapo while speaking at the session said, “I will like to give thanks to God for making it possible for us to be here today, the Principal, Vice Principal and teachers for giving us the opportunity to carry out this project today, I count it a privilege, not a right, and I also want to thank you the students for coming here to give us your listening heart.

“The Ife Bayonle Network (TIBN) is a clan of young and upcoming individuals, who are committed to solving problems locally and globally by harnessing their gifts and skills, in other words, we are contributing our own quota to solving the problem in our immediate environment, from here we can move to the global world,” he said.

“We are here because we realise that over the years, we have seen people lend their voice and support to the girl child more than the boy child, am sure you guys must have seen your sisters or your friends coming back from school with a sanitary pad because some people came to their school and gave them those gifts, its quite unfortunate we don’t have such initiative for the boy child, and the rationale behind this most of the time is because of the vulnerability of the girl child.

“While this is true and important, the boy child deserves such too because the vulnerability has no respect for gender. Both the boy child and girl child are vulnerable. Therefore, we must find a way to bridge the gap. This can be achieved by showing love and care to the boy child, identifying with his struggles and encouraging him to be a better version of himself,” he stressed.

“Basically, we are going to be sharing boxers with you all, but before we move into that I would like to say some things to you guys. Firstly, I don’t want you to consider the unfortunate situation of the country as an excuse not to be serious with your studies. Like people going to school and end up not getting a job, I am here to tell you guys that education is necessary and important.

“You would graduate out of school but not out of learning. Life is a school itself and you would never graduate out of life, now till you die you have to keep learning, we are all students of life because life is also a teacher. Education shapes our future because there are things we cannot get and places we cannot enter without being educated, so on this note I want you all to take your education seriously,” he stressed.

“Some of us here, our parents are not financially stable, some borrow money to send us here, to invest in us. Some parents don’t get to go to school, which is why they want their child to attend one. Now tell yourself and your neighbour that ‘I matter, ‘I will do well in life and in time’ and ‘I will not be lazy’.

“If you focus on your focus, you would soon become the focus,” he said.

“God has blessed every one of us with gifts and then we also need to acquire skills, find out your gift and also harness them, don’t wait for things to get better, rather work for it to get better, be willing to play your own part as your parent has done theirs by sending you to school and buying you books and all.

“We want you to understand that personal hygiene is also very important, not just the girl child should observe it, we must also maintain personal hygiene as a boy, your boxers must be washed every day and your uniform must be clean at all time.”

Ifedolapo also disclosed that the train will move to other schools and states across the country and the Network will continue to help the boy child.

A student who happened to be the senior boy of the school, Obaeke James after listening, came out to summarise to the other students what he learnt from the session, he said “we have been urged to take learning seriously, our parents sent us to school to learn with the utmost attention,”

Adejoke Oyeko, an online radio presenter, who anchors a program popularly known as ‘Readers crib’ on the JmpBliss radio, also came out to present some interesting books to the students who deem it fit to come forward and summarise what they have learnt from the session, she encourages them to read the book, summarise them and submit the summary to the vice principal, which she promised to read their summary on Air.

Also a volunteer, Aanunoluwapo Adepoju engaged the students on some general knowledge and presented cash prizes to those that got the answers right.

