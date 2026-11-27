The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) is advancing plans to introduce Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs) to address healthcare manpower shortages, improve access to quality care and ease pressure on tertiary hospitals.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Ndagia Alhassan, disclosed this at the 3rd Institute of Nursing Research Nigeria Conference.

Speaking on “Advancing Evidence-Based Practice Through Higher Education and Skills: NMCN Plans for Advanced Nurse Practitioner Roles”, Alhassan said the proposed cadre would equip nurses with specialised skills to assess patients, interpret investigations, manage selected conditions and prescribe medications within approved legal limits.

He said the initiative would strengthen primary and secondary healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities, while reducing avoidable referrals and congestion in teaching hospitals.

Alhassan said the foundation for advanced nursing practice was laid through legislative and ministerial approvals secured in 2022 under his predecessor, Dr Farouk Abubakar.

He added that the Council had engaged the National Universities Commission (NUC) and collaborated with nursing scholars to develop a concept note to guide the proposed academic programmes.

Universities interested in offering the programmes would be expected to establish appropriate academic and clinical arrangements, including qualified personnel, teaching facilities and partnerships with hospitals.

The Council also plans to develop national competency standards, establish simulation-based training centres across the six geopolitical zones, and provide an electronic skills laboratory and e-library.

Alhassan emphasised that the initiative was intended to strengthen healthcare delivery rather than create rivalry among health professionals. He called for closer collaboration between academic institutions and hospitals to ensure effective training and implementation.

He also stressed the importance of research and evidence-based practice, urging nurses to apply research findings to improve patient care and clinical outcomes.

On workforce development, Alhassan disclosed that more than 36,000 candidates sat for the November nursing examination, compared with the previous range of 18,000 to 20,000, following increased admission quotas in training institutions.

However, he identified migration, poor workforce distribution, inadequate infrastructure, funding constraints and a shortage of qualified clinical supervisors as major challenges to the initiative.

The Registrar called for greater representation of nurses in leadership and health policy-making, alongside improved career progression and professional recognition.

He expressed optimism that advanced nurse practitioners would improve health outcomes, expand access to specialised services and reduce pressure on secondary and tertiary hospitals.

He urged universities, professional bodies, healthcare institutions and government agencies to collaborate with the Council to translate the proposals into effective training programmes and improved service delivery.

The Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, University of Ibadan, Professor Prisca Adejumo, urged nurses to take up leadership and policy-making roles while remaining connected to direct patient care. She said professional advancement must ultimately translate into better healthcare delivery.

Adejumo said nurses must move from the bedside to the boardroom while remaining engaged in direct patient care and contributing to decisions that shape the health system without losing touch with patients.

She identified workforce shortages, migration, poor retention, inadequate research infrastructure and the uneven distribution of nurses as major challenges undermining healthcare delivery.

Adejumo urged nurses to make better use of patient records and routinely collected clinical data to strengthen research and evidence-based practice, noting that such information could inform better clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes.

On emerging technologies, she identified artificial intelligence, virtual simulation, telehealth and remote patient monitoring as opportunities to expand access to care. However, she stressed that technology should complement, rather than replace, professional judgement.

She called for greater investment in competency-based education, continuous professional development and locally driven research targeting infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, cancer, mental health and digital health.