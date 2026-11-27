The campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu received a boost on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as the South-West Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Honourable Adekunle Orisamoluwa, hosted former militants from the Niger Delta at the Movement’s South-West Zonal Headquarters in Akure, Ondo State.

The strategic engagement, attended by other state executives of the Movement, was convened to strengthen alliances, build partnerships and expand the grassroots reach of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement across the South-West.

Speaking at the meeting, Orisamoluwa said the Movement remained committed to taking President Tinubu’s message to every door, stressing that every door matters.

According to him, the meeting provided an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, review ongoing activities and discuss strategies for advancing the Movement’s objectives in support of the President’s re-election.

Discussions at the meeting focused on grassroots mobilisation, organisational coordination, strategic collaboration and practical steps towards building a stronger and more effective political mobilisation structure across the South-West.

Orisamoluwa noted that the engagement, which followed the directive of the Movement’s Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizidei Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, further reinforced the stakeholders’ commitment to unity, cooperation and collective responsibility in taking the Movement’s message to communities and households.

He stressed that strategic partnerships, purposeful leadership and collective determination would help the Movement consolidate its structures ahead of the election.

In his remarks, Lucky Ojakomo, a leader of the former militants, expressed readiness to collaborate with the Movement and contribute to peace-building, grassroots mobilisation and national unity in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The meeting ended with a renewed pledge by stakeholders to work together and intensify door-to-door mobilisation across the South-West.

“Together, we are stronger. Together, we move forward,” Orisamoluwa declared.