2027: North should trust me — Peter Obi

… dismisses VP slot deal with Atiku

Former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged the Northern elites and the average electorate from the region to trust him with their votes in 2027.

He promised to protect their interest in Nigeria if elected President.

The LP candidate made the plea on Sunday night while speaking on a live Channels Television monitored programme, Politics Today.

Obi maintained that Nigerians should vote for candidates based on their individual capacity, not where they come from.

He said, “I want the North to trust me. The biggest asset in this country is the North. Look at the landmass. If I am President, the North will embrace me.”

Obi, who dropped the hint that he would vie for the 2027 presidency under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) dismissed a report of a deal to pair with former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the latter’s running mate.

“I am going to contest Nigeria’s presidency. I am a member of the ADC but nobody has discussed with me to be VP. I don’t know where that is coming from. You journalists assume a lot,” Obi said.

Asked to respond to criticisms trailing his romance with the ADC, believed to be populated by those perceived to have run the nation around in the past, the former Anambra State Governor declared that the contributions of everybody are needed to redeem Nigeria.

“You need everybody. Your job as a leader is to change everybody because we all want good governance. It isn’t for me to say that one is bad, this one is good.

“In fact, you need those who have been in bad government! Their individual experiences are critical because they know what can fail the system, so you need everybody,” Obi stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

