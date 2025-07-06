NADCEL 2025: COAS should be commended for reinvigorating Army— Olowu of Kuta  

As the Nigerian Army rounds up its annual Nigerian Army Day Celebrations in Kaduna, Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr. Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun iii, said the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, should be commended for reinvigorating the army.

Olowu, in a statement issued by his media office in Kuta on Sunday, said the COAS has inspired confidence in the troops by leading from the front.

The monarch was particularly elated by the statement credited to the army chief at the weekend that he has ensured that our borders are not used by the insurgents to launch attacks.

Olowu maintains that the series of successes recorded in recent operations by the army backed by the air components, have helped to decimate the hydra-headed insurgency in Nigeria.

While commending Oluyede for protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria, Olowu said the army should not rest on its oars.

He, however, calls on all well-meaning Nigerians as a matter of necessity to show more love and provide information where necessary to our troops in order to rid our country of undesirable elements bent on fomenting trouble and balkanise Nigeria.

According to Olowu, “I want the COAS, his commanders, and the troops to know that we are praying for them to succeed. I also pray for the families of those who had paid the supreme sacrifice in order to ensure that our sovereignty is intact.”

The monarch added that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has also motivated the army to excel in recent times.

But like the popular saying, “The reward of hard work is more work,” Olowu added.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede has also assured that “The Nigerian Army will not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the Nigerian people and the perpetuity of our democracy.”

Speaking at a press briefing to herald NADCEL 2025, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Oluyede, stated that the celebration affords the Army the opportunity to recognize and honour the heroic contributions of its officers, past and present.

“In recent times, our nation has had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to our borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues. Notwithstanding, the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion to deny these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage or smear the sanctity of our sovereignty”, he said.

