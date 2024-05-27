Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has outlined specific conditions under which he would consider a merger between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview with NoireTV over the weekend, Obi emphasised that any merger must prioritise the greater good of Nigeria.

Responding to a statement by Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, who hinted at the possibility of a merger, Obi stressed that such an alliance must be centred on improving governance and aiding the poor, rather than merely aiming to win elections or gain state control.

“I commend Atiku for his statement, especially where he said he will support me if it goes to the South East,” Obi said.

“On the issue of a merger and the coming together of parties, I have always said that as long as any merger or any coming together is to better Nigeria and for governing properly, I am for it.

“If it is just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it. I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor, because we have a lot of potential.”

Obi further elaborated on his conditions, stating, “So, if the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly on all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I am for it.

“It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level or at any level, we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”

