The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed at the Jere corridor.

NAN reports that some coaches of the train that departed the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna on Sunday morning for Abuja reportedly derailed in a mountainous area near Jere.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB Director of Consumer Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Instagram (nsibofficial) on Sunday.

“NSIB is aware of the derailment of an Abuja-bound train from Kaduna, which occurred halfway into the journey at Jere.

“A team has been deployed to the site of the incident.,” she said.

NAN reports that the train, which had dozens of passengers on board, departed Kaduna around 8:05 am.

Three carriages were reported to have skidded off the tracks.

Security personnel, including the Nigeria Police and Army, were present at the site to provide support.

The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has assured passengers that normal train services between Kaduna-Rigasa and Idu, Abuja, will continue in spite of the derailment.

Yakub Mahmood, the NRC Deputy Director of Public Relations, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the derailment would not hinder operations.

“All the passengers on board the Kaduna-Rigasa to Idu-Abuja arrived at their respective destinations safely. Meanwhile, a team of NRC engineers is already at the site to restore the affected locations.

“The NRC management regrets any inconveniences to our affected valued passengers. NRC wishes to assure our passengers of our efforts towards ensuring their safety and comfort always,” he said.