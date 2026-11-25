For decades, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has remained one of the most recognisable faces in Nigerian cinema. His commanding voice, powerful delivery and ability to bring traditional rulers, wealthy patriarchs and influential elders to life have earned him a special place in the hearts of movie lovers.

From his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart to his memorable appearance in Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, Edochie has featured in several productions that continue to attract attention.

Here are 10 popular movies that remind viewers of the actor’s remarkable talent and screen presence.

1. Things Fall Apart (1987)

Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel remains one of the defining performances of his career. His interpretation of the proud, fearless and troubled warrior helped bring the literary character to life and established him as a household name.

2. Igodo (1999)

In this classic adventure film, Edochie played an influential elder in a community facing a deadly curse. The story follows seven warriors on a dangerous mission to find a mystical weapon that could save their kingdom. His commanding presence added weight to the production.

3. Rituals (1997)

The film explored the dark side of the pursuit of wealth and political power. Edochie played Don Pedro, a member of a secret society, in a story that examined the consequences of greed, ambition and the abuse of power.

4. Billionaire’s Club (2003)

Edochie featured as Billion, a wealthy businessman involved in a secret society that uses occult practices to pursue wealth and influence. His performance reinforced his reputation for portraying powerful and influential characters.

5. Lionheart (2018)

In Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, Edochie played Chief Ernest Obiagu, a respected businessman and owner of Lionheart Transport Company. The film follows his daughter, Adaeze, as she takes charge of the family business when her father falls ill. It offered audiences a glimpse of Edochie in a contemporary family and business drama.

6. Across the Niger (2004)

This drama is among the titles associated with Edochie’s extensive film career. It remains one of the productions viewers can revisit when exploring the veteran actor’s body of work.

7. Narrow Escape (1999)

Edochie featured in this Nollywood production as Odumodu. The film is among his earlier works, reflecting the period when he became a familiar face in the industry’s home-video era.

8. Idemili (2014)

In this production, Edochie played an Igwe, a traditional ruler. The role drew on the authoritative and regal screen presence that has become a familiar feature of many of his performances.

9. Foreigner’s God (2019)

Edochie appeared as a storyteller in this production, which explores a colonial-era encounter between a foreign documentary photographer and a community in Igbo land. The film offered him a different role from the traditional ruler and wealthy patriarch characters for which he is widely known.

10. Unroyal (2020)

In Unroyal, Edochie played the King of Kings. The film added to his collection of productions featuring royal characters and demonstrated his continued presence in Nollywood.

Whether playing a traditional ruler, a wealthy businessman, a strict patriarch or a troubled character, Pete Edochie has consistently brought a distinctive presence to the screen. These films offer movie lovers an opportunity to revisit some of the performances that have helped make him one of Nollywood’s enduring acting figures.