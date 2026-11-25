Kehinde Olaosebikan, Coordinating Director and Communications of campaign organisation of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has promised that the party’s flag bearer will reward loyalty, honour elders and empower youths if elected governor in 2027.

Olaosebikan stated this on Monday at the Annual Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan.

The Coordinating Director, Communications of Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), who is also a former Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, FCT Chapter, said his assessment was based on his close working relationship with Alli over the last three months.

He explained that although he was invited to represent the senator, he preferred to speak from personal experience. “I was asked to come here to represent my principal, but with your permission, today I will not speak on his behalf. I will speak for myself,” he said.

Describing Alli as competent, capable and caring, Olaosebikan said he had discovered a fourth quality in the APC candidate: compassion.

According to him, this quality has endeared the senator to people across different social and economic backgrounds.

“The market woman loves him. The young graduate loves him. The elder loves him. The rich man respects him. The poor man trusts him. That is not common in Nigerian politics,” he said.