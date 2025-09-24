2027: Changing dynamics in Ondo politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last Ondo governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, last week withdrew his appeal against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the Supreme Court, laying to rest the legal battle over the election. HAKEEM GBADAMOSI examines the implications for the state’s political landscape.

When the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Honourable Alfred Agboola Ajayi, announced the withdrawal of his appeal challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, it marks a major turning point in Ondo State politics. The announcement came just as the case was expected to proceed at the Supreme Court ending what many thought would be a prolonged legal tussle.

For months, the political atmosphere in the state had been tense, with the opposition hopeful that the judiciary might tilt the scales in their favor. Ajayi, a former deputy governor, had been regarded as one of the PDP’s strongest challengers, and his insistence on pursuing the case to logical conclusion was seen by many as the last chance to contest APC’s dominance. But his decision to bow out abruptly came as both a surprise and a signal that the opposition may be recalibrating its strategies.

However, what seemed destined to be a drawn-out courtroom battle suddenly transformed into a political concession that could redefine the balance of power, the tempo of governance, and the state’s democratic culture.

Tension has continued to linger in the state’s political circles immediately after the conclusion of the November 14, 2024 governorship election in the state, the former deputy governor, Ajayi , who is known for his resilience, pursued his case through the courts.

Supporters on both sides braced for another protracted round of legal fireworks. But with the latest decision of Ajayi to step back and drop the appeal against Aiyedatiwa, citing peace, development, and the collective interest of the people as his reasons, the political landscape in Ondo State has taken a dramatic turn.

The move not only eases months of political tension but also paves the way for Aiyedatiwa to consolidate his mandate and focus on governance without the looming distraction of legal battles. Observers noted that Ajayi’s concession could foster a rare moment of unity, creating an atmosphere conducive for collaboration across party lines in the interest of the state.

Ajayi’s decision not only shifted the immediate political equation but also reshaped the conversation about leadership, opposition, and Ondo’s democratic culture. The former deputy governor said his choice, reached after consultations with family, associates, and party leaders was driven by the need for peace, stability, and development in the state.

In his letter to the Supreme Court, Ajayi explained that “as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, I have engaged in thoughtful discussions with my family, party members, associates, and legal advisors. After careful deliberation, we have reached a consensus that the appeal should be withdraw and I’m by this letter so do.

“Having served as the former deputy governor and as a representative of my constituents at the national level, my foremost commitment is to the principles of good governance and the promotion of peaceful coexistence in

Ondo State and across Nigeria”

Many analysts in the state have been interpreting the development in two lights. While some view it as an act of statesmanship, others see it as a strategic calculation to preserve Ajayi’s political future or give him a soft landing for a tactical retreat or political comeback or perhaps even positioning himself for federal appointments, not ruling out an underground romance with the ruling APC for political survival.

However, the analysts concluded that the development represents a moment of consolidation for Aiyedatiwa, putting an end to distractions and gives room for greater concentration on real work for progress, urging Aiyedatiwa to roll up his sleeves as the real test now lies in governance.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, reactions confirmed this, while hailing Ajayi, for withdrawing his appeal against Aiyedatiwa’s election victory. He described the move as patriotic and statesmanlike, and said the decision reflects maturity, commitment to peace, and prioritization of Ondo State’s interest over partisan politics.

According to Ajulo, the withdrawal not only validates Aiyedatiwa’s historic victory across all 18 LGAs but also sets a rare precedent where a major election dispute in the state was not pursued to the very end. He recalled urging Ajayi to end “endless litigation” and commended PDP leaders, particularly Dr. Eddy Olafeso, for supporting the reconciliatory process.

Ajulo expressed profound appreciation to Ajayi, stressing that the decision would consolidate peace and unity in the state, while revealing plans for a statewide public engagement platform to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusive development beyond election disputes.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Chairman, SUBEB in the state, Honourable Victor Olabimtan, also hailed Agboola Ajayi’s withdrawal of his appeal, describing it as patriotic and a boost to political stability in Ondo State. He said the move affirms Aiyedatiwa’s decisive victory across all 18 LGAs.

Olabimtan expressed confidence that with litigation over, Aiyedatiwa can now focus fully on governance and delivering inclusive development for the people.

Efforts to obtain an official reaction from the PDP leadership in the state proved abortive. While most leaders declined to respond to inquiries, a few simply noted that they were “still studying the situation.” The silence, however, has only deepened the sense of uncertainty within the party, with observers suggesting that the leadership may itself be grappling with how to manage the fallout from Ajayi’s action and its implications for the PDP’s future relevance in the state.

Ajayi’s withdrawal dealt a major blow to the opposition PDP in Ondo State, as the party’s leadership has so far maintained silence on the development. For a party already struggling with internal divisions and declining grassroots influence, the withdrawal was more than just a legal move, but seen as a symbolic surrender.

A greater number of Ajayi’s followers felt abandoned, arguing that the party had lost an opportunity to challenge what they called electoral irregularities. Some of them accused Ajayi of trading away the mandate, deepening suspicions and mistrust within the party.

The opposition supporters are clearly displeased with Ajayi’s concession, with murmurs of discontent with some members of the party accusing the former deputy governor of “chickening out” of the party’s struggle at a critical moment.

Some aggrieved party loyalists argued that Ajayi’s withdrawal was a unilateral move that blindsided the rank and file. A member from Okitipupa, who craved to remain anonymous, lamented: “We spent time, energy, and resources building this case. To him, the decision of the candidate to suddenly withdraw the case without carrying the entire structure along amounts to a disappointment. He alleged, without evidence, that Ajayi may have come under pressure to abandon the legal fight, warning that the decision could deepen internal divisions ahead of future elections.

To many grassroots members, the withdrawal symbolises the collapse of an already weakened and disorganised PDP and reinforces APC’s dominance in Ondo politics.

A political observer, Dr Tayo Akindele, noted that the withdrawal of Ajayi’s case has given Aiyedatiwa a unique opportunity to focus fully on governance without the distractions of prolonged litigation. He stressed that history would not dwell on how the governor emerged victorious or how his opponent withdrew from court, but rather on whether Aiyedatiwa seizes this moment to transform Ondo State and etch his name in gold. According to him, citizens’ expectations are high, and the demands are clear: better roads to connect communities, improved healthcare facilities, functional schools that can compete globally, and deliberate job creation policies to tackle rising youth unemployment. Akindele said: “Having secured political breathing space, the governor must now translate his mandate into tangible results that touch everyday lives. The legitimacy he enjoys today will only be sustained if people can see and feel the dividends of democracy in their homes, workplaces, and communities.”

He added that beyond infrastructure, the governor must also build trust across political divides by fostering inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability. “If he delivers on these fronts, Aiyedatiwa will not just be remembered as the man who won an election across 18 local governments, but as a leader who used power to unify the state and advance its development,” Akindele said.

Other analysts observed that the development has deepened the cracks within the PDP and could further weaken the party ahead of future elections, especially if its leadership fails to rebuild confidence and re-strategise. They noted that a party which once governed the state now appears to be adrift in political waters, and the loss of a prominent candidate’s appeal has the potential to demoralise its members even more. Meanwhile, the APC camp continues to swell daily, buoyed by the perception of dominance and stability. Nonetheless, the analysts cautioned the PDP against interpreting Ajayi’s withdrawal as outright surrender to the ruling party, warning that such a mindset could trigger further fragmentation. They opined that the withdrawal has exposed both the fragility of the opposition and the challenges of sustaining a strong alternative voice in Ondo’s evolving political landscape.

The observers warned the APC against complacency, stressing that unchecked internal wrangling or arrogance of power could lead to implosion in the future. According to them, both parties must take lessons from this episode—PDP to regroup and rebuild, and APC to consolidate its gains without alienating the electorate.

For Ajayi, the political chessboard remains open. Whether he emerges as a reconciliatory elder, an opposition stalwart, or a comeback aspirant will shape not just his own legacy but also the trajectory of Ondo politics.

To ordinary residents of the state, the more pressing question is whether this new political calm will translate into better governance, as Aiyedatiwa now faces fewer stress; with legitimacy reinforced, the expectations for delivery on roads, health infrastructure, and agricultural investment have never been higher. Investors and development partners, who often hold back during periods of political uncertainty, may also find new confidence to engage with the state. The next few months will be crucial in signaling whether Ondo is serious about leveraging its relative peace into tangible progress.

But one thing is clear: with the courtroom battles set aside, all eyes are on Aiyedatiwa to prove that the peace earned at the expense of litigation will be repaid in dividends of development.

