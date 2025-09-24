Special Seats Bill: Nigerian women’s quest for legislative equity

•Can this Bill make the legislature to work for women?

Nigerian women have attempted to join their counterparts in other African countries like Senegal and Rwanda, by calling for an increase in the number of women legislators, through the quota systems which was hitherto non-existent in the nation. ADEOLA OJO reports that the women have continued to show commitment towards ensuring their quest succeeds via legislation that would add one woman-only seat for both the House and the Senate and in each of Nigeria’s 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory.

IN Nigeria today, there are only four women senators out of 109 and 16 women in the 360-member House of Representatives. This imbalance has led to lots of advocacy and efforts culminating in the introduction of the “Special Seats Bill”, the legislation that is expected to add one woman-only seat for both the House and the Senate and also in each of Nigeria’s 36 states plus the Federal Capital Territory, by implementing the changes would require a constitutional amendment.

Right now, Nigeria ranks near the bottom of the world for women in parliament. This isn’t just a gender issue. It’s a development emergency. According to analysts, Nigerian women are not on the sidelines of society. They are its engine. They nurture families, heal communities, grow food, build businesses, lead classrooms, and drive the culture and economy forward. It is said that women lead 43percent of Nigeria’s small and medium enterprises which is the backbone of job creation and innovation while they are often the first responders in times of crisis but when it comes to politics, they are locked out of the rooms where decisions about their lives, families and futures are made.

On Monday, hundreds of women protested in the Nigerian capital to push for a bill that would add women-only seats in the Senate and House of Representatives, in a bid to ensure that the legislature works for women, Women’s groups from across the country converged in Abuja, organising a caravan of buses, vans and a truck blasting up-tempo Afrobeats music that snaked through the wide boulevards of the planned city.

The caravan ended with the delivery of signatures in support of the legislation to a House committee holding a hearing on constitutional reform and the demonstrators in their thousands

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, a media briefing, organized in collaboration with the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development and dedicated to the vital issue of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, took place at the House of Representatives in the Temporary Chamber of the National Assembly Complex. This gathering marked the beginning of a nationwide advocacy, public education and stakeholder engagement campaign to build momentum for the passage of the bill.

Advocates say that reserved seats would serve as a corrective measure to the financial barriers, entrenched gender roles and domination of politics by male power brokers that keep women out of power in Africa’s most populous nation.

According to them, the Reserved Seats for Women Bill represents a groundbreaking step towards ensuring gender equity in political representation and a major step towards longstanding underrepresentation of women in Nigeria’s political arena.

They argued that with women making up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, the underrepresentation in decision-making roles is a glaring anomaly and this is what the bill seeks to address. Currently, women hold less than five percent of federal legislative seats, a figure that underscores the urgent need for legislative reform. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill proposes the creation of additional seats exclusively for women in both the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly. Specifically, it calls for 37 new Senate seats—one for each state and the Federal Capital Territory and 37 additional House of Representatives seats. Furthermore, it seeks to introduce three new seats per state across all 36 state assemblies, all to be contested exclusively by women.

The initiative according to Honourable Kafilat Ogbara, the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, is not merely a gesture of goodwill or charity, but a fundamental aspect of fairness and nation-building. Advocates of the bill highlight that inclusive governance leads to better policy-making, as diverse perspectives are essential in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the nation. The proposed amendment is seen as a strategic move to rectify historical injustices and to create a political environment where women’s voices are not only heard but are also integral to the design and implementation of policies affecting the entire populace.

With the bill poised for its third reading in October 2025, there is a palpable sense of urgency among advocates and legislators. If passed, the bill will be sent to the State Assemblies before proceeding to the President for assent. Supporters argue that the anticipated increase to the national budget of approximately one percent for these additional seats is a small price to pay for the long-term benefits of inclusive governance.

And while the groundwork for the bill was laid through a widespread grassroots campaign that has gained bipartisan support from the National Assembly leadership, state governors and an estimated over 10 million Nigerians, it is not a stroll through the park and may still not pass the constitutional amendment process.

However, it has been established that there is a collective recognition of the undeniable fact that inclusive representation is essential for the health of democracy and for the equitable development of society.

How important is Reserved seats for women bill?

Women’s political representation remains a critical aspect of gender equality and democracy. And in spite of global advancements in women’s rights and gender equity, women remain grossly underrepresented in political decision-making, especially in many African countries, including Nigeria.

From statistics, women hold a marginal percentage of seats, far below the 35% in the Nigerian National Assembly, a percentage of gender parity target set by international standards and this is in a country where women make up half of the country’s population. Currently, women representation in elected offices is currently a mere 4.43 percent. This imbalance undermines the true representation of society in governance and threatens the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigeria.

There is a belief among advocates that this is Nigeria’s opportunity to change this status quo via the reserved seat for women bill which has passed second reading at the House of Representatives and it seeks to amend the Constitution and create special legislative seats for women in both the National and State Assemblies.

Though the bill has faced opposition from some lawmakers who question its fairness but the #Reservedseatsforwomen campaign has continued to amplify the voices of Nigerian women advocating for political equality and inclusivity with the basic objectives of advocating for Gender-Equitable Legislation and this is easily achievable through the promotion of the passage of the bill that seeks to establish reserved seats for women in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Also, it seeks to raise awareness on women’s political participation, increase public awareness of the importance of women’s representation in Nigerian politics and the barriers women face in accessing political power while also mobilizing public support for the bill

Further, it focuses on debunking opposition arguments by providing evidence-based advocacy, clarifying misconceptions, and demonstrating the necessity of reserved seats for women amplifying women’s voices with the view that there will be increased public support, ensure the bill passes both the National Assembly and the Senate and becomes part of Nigeria’s legal framework for promoting women’s representation and subsequently lead to increased political representation for women and stronger women’s political networks.

The major importance of the Bill is that it seeks to ensure Nigerian women have an institutionalised voice in the legislative process by advocating for the passage of the Reserved Seats for Women bill. Also, advocates claim that it is a crucial step toward achieving gender equality in governance, allowing for policies that better reflect the needs and aspirations of women and creating a more inclusive and representative political system.

Advocates claim that passing this bill will change everything as it will send a powerful message to every Nigerian girl that they belong in the room where decisions are made and bring more voices, more lived experiences to the conversation and unlock Nigeria’s full potential for growth, justice, innovation and sustainability.

VIEWS

It is a commitment to enhance women’s political representation —Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the Reserve Seat Bill is a commitment to enhance women’s political representation and address gender disparity in governance during a Special Dialogue on Reserved Seats Bill Under SheThePeople Platform in Abuja, adding that the bill was not an act of tokenism.

Kalu, represented by Dr Sam Hart, his Chief of Staff, at the dialogue which was hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Centre for Women Development (ECWD) with the theme “Deepening the Conversation, Accelerating Women’s Representation in Governance,” stressed the need to examine provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and ensure that they promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This bill is not just a piece of legislation, neither is it an act of tokenism. It is proof of our collective commitment to change the narrative and to disrupt the status quo that has long sidelined women from decision making tables,” he said.

Bill will deepen democracy —Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs, said that the bill would deepen democracy, enrich governance with inclusivity, and ensure that decision-making reflects the full diversity of the nation.

Represented by Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim, Deputy National Women Leader, All Progressive Congress (APC), she said that the bill would also enhance Nigeria’s global standing and position as a credible leader in advancing gender equality across Africa and beyond.

Women should keep pushing for the passage of the bill —Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

On her part, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, advised women to keep pushing for the passage of the bill.

“Start talking to the party people. Let there be a law that if you do not meet certain quota, you are not going to run for elections, not just in elective but also at appointment.

“So, they should make it possible that at least 35 per cent are women, so that they could also be able to bring 35 per cent or more that will be party executives. This will also have women that make primaries, which will help them contest during elections,” she said.

NASS should pass the Bill —Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a renowned political and human rights activist, during a panel discussion, urged the National Assembly to pass a bill to enable the country thrive and promote gender equity.

“The Ninth Assembly has come and gone and history has recorded that it was its members that vehemently rejected the bill. For the Tenth Assembly, I have this to say: sign the bill on reserved seats for women if you want to be remembered,” she said.

Bill must return to the legislative front burner —Ademola Lawrence

“Out of 469 members of Nigeria’s current 10th National Assembly, only 21 are women, a mere 4.5 per cent. This figure isn’t just disappointing; it’s dangerous. It reflects a political structure that remains structurally biased, culturally hostile, and legally unaccommodating toward female participation.

“That is why the Women’s Reserved Seat Bill must return to the legislative front burner—not as a political favour or tokenistic gesture, but as a strategic act of national preservation.

“In biblical Persia, Mordecai understood power structures. Esther had access to them. One provided the vision; the other executed it. Together, they preserved a nation.

“That same synergy exists today. Nigerian women have already proven their mettle in boardrooms, development spaces, and international diplomacy. From the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, women are flying the flag where politics has failed to include them.

“Opponents claim it violates meritocracy. But that argument ignores context. Merit cannot thrive in a rigged system. Nigerian politics is structurally hostile to women—from expensive nomination forms to violent primaries, from male-dominated party caucuses to patriarchal gate keeping.

Women aren’t asking for free rides. They’re asking for a fighting chance. The reserved seat bill is not about women versus men. It is about women and men—like Esther and Mordecai—working together to secure the future of a nation. For such a time as this, we must act,” he said.

According to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Gender Gap Report, Nigeria ranks 125th out of 146 countries in gender parity, appearing even behind Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and even countries like Iraq; a situation that analysts have described as not just embarrassing but unacceptable.

Many ask the question, what’s holding Nigeria back? And the answer is centuries of cultural bias, political violence, systemic exclusion which can be broken via the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

As the nation stands on the brink of potential change, many have expressed the hope that the initiative will mark a historic turning point for women’s rights and representation in Nigeria.

