Abdullahi Sirajo Jibrin, a House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bauchi Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, has promised to ensure equitable distribution of constituency projects across the 12 federal wards if elected.

He also urged constituents to assess his performance within the first 100 days of his inauguration to determine whether he had begun implementing his campaign promises.

Jibrin made the commitment on Friday during an interactive interview organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, Bauchi State, as part of its 2027 Bauchi State Election Interview Series.

He also pledged to prioritise healthcare, education and poverty reduction if elected, saying his ambition to represent the constituency was driven by the need to address challenges affecting residents, particularly inadequate healthcare services, declining educational standards and youth unemployment.

According to him, “My priorities are health, education and poverty reduction because I believe those three priorities are fundamental. Any community or nation will not succeed without education and good healthcare services.”

“And if there is poverty, definitely there will be disruption everywhere,” he said.

On healthcare, the APC candidate promised to work towards improving primary healthcare centres, particularly those in remote and hard-to-reach communities, through collaboration with relevant federal and state government agencies.

He disclosed plans to introduce initiatives to encourage young medical professionals to serve in underserved communities by providing them with stipends while they await permanent employment opportunities in the public or private sectors.

He also proposed a referral programme that would enable patients whose conditions could not be managed at primary healthcare centres to access specialist hospitals and teaching hospitals across the state.

“We will have a programme where referrals will be done. Where there are issues within the primary healthcare centres that are beyond what they can handle, we will take them up to the specialist hospitals, and if the specialist hospitals cannot handle them, we will take them to the teaching hospitals,” he explained.

Jibrin said he would also sponsor legislation to address healthcare challenges in his constituency and strengthen oversight of relevant ministries and agencies to ensure that allocated funds were judiciously utilised.

On education, he maintained that improving school enrolment alone would not address the sector’s challenges, stressing the need to ensure that children remain in school and attend classes regularly.

“Enrolment is not the only key. Making sure that they stay in school is another aspect, and making sure that they come to school regularly is also a different aspect. All of those three, we have to work very hard,” he said.

He identified student welfare and school feeding programmes as important interventions that could encourage attendance and improve learning outcomes, particularly among children from disadvantaged households.

Addressing youth unemployment, the candidate acknowledged that government alone could not provide public sector employment for every young person, given the growing number of unemployed youths.

He, however, called for deliberate interventions to engage young people through agriculture, vocational training, skills acquisition and other income-generating initiatives.

“The state government or the federal government cannot sustain the number of youths we have when it comes to employment. They cannot employ everyone. But we have to create so many ways that we can engage our youths in terms of farming, skills acquisition and vocational training,” he said.

He added that his proposed poverty reduction agenda would accommodate both male and female youths, with emphasis on creating opportunities that would enable them to earn sustainable incomes.

“I will make sure I do my best when it comes to youth employment to bring schemes that will help them have some income, daily income,” he stated.

On attracting federal government projects, institutions and infrastructure to Bauchi Federal Constituency, Jibrin said effective legislative engagement, sponsorship of bills and collaboration with fellow lawmakers would be necessary.

He explained that attracting federal projects required more than making demands, noting that lawmakers must build consensus and ensure that the needs of their constituencies received attention during legislative and budgetary processes.

“We have to sponsor bills. We have to make sure that those priorities are being considered by almost all the legislators, or maybe the majority of us. We have to agree when it comes to projects and engage our colleagues,” he said.

Jibrin also promised equitable distribution of constituency projects and other benefits across the constituency’s 12 wards, irrespective of political differences.

On his political experience, the APC candidate said he was not new to the contest, having previously contested for the Bauchi Federal Constituency seat.

He rejected the description of his previous outing as a failure, maintaining that he had offered himself for service and done his best despite not securing victory.

“I am offering myself, and I did to the best of my ability to win the election at that time. Unfortunately, it was not destined to be there at that time,” he said.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, he expressed confidence in the APC’s grassroots structure, particularly across Bauchi Local Government Area, and predicted victory for the party.

He argued that residents had experienced different administrations and would make their decisions based on their assessment of governance and representation.

The young politician also criticised the incumbent representative, alleging that the constituency had not enjoyed effective representation in the past four years.

“We only have a warm body over there, which I am not intending to do. I will represent my people very well. I will take their priorities to the National Assembly,” he said.

He promised to provide active representation by taking the needs and concerns of constituents to the National Assembly and ensuring that relevant government institutions were held accountable.

On reconciliation following the APC primaries, he said efforts had been made to engage aggrieved aspirants and work with party members who remained in the APC, while acknowledging that some had moved to other political parties.

The candidate further promised to make accountability a central feature of his representation, saying constituents should be able to assess the direction of his administration within the first 100 days in office.

“I think in any reasonable administration, within 100 days, not even two years, we should be able to know the direction of each and every administration,” he said.

He maintained that voters should not have to wait two years before determining whether an elected representative was making progress.

Jibrin, who hails from Bauchi Local Government Area, studied software engineering outside Nigeria before beginning his professional career at the National Pension Commission, where he worked in the public sector pension department for two years.

He subsequently served as Senior Special Assistant on Technical Matters to former Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, between 2015 and 2019.

He later worked in the office of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, under the then Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Aliyu Betara.

He also served at the APC national headquarters under the office of the party’s national chairman before returning to Bauchi to pursue his political ambition.