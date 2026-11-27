Oral and maxillofacial surgeons have raised concerns over the shortage of specialists in Northern Nigeria, calling for deliberate efforts to train indigenous professionals to improve access to specialised surgical care.

They warned that the region’s continued dependence on specialists from other parts of the country could affect the sustainability of services, particularly when visiting professionals eventually leave.

The Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the university’s teaching hospital, Dr Braima Ramat, made the appeal during the biennial conference of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

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He said developing local expertise was critical to ensuring that specialist healthcare services remained accessible to communities in the North.

“Oral and maxillofacial surgery is still far from the people in the North. We need to train indigenous people here because most of us are from the South. If we don’t train people from this region, specialists will come, work and leave,” he said.

Ramat, stressed that training professionals from the region would guarantee continuity and enable experienced surgeons to transfer their knowledge to younger practitioners.

He said the conference was designed to bring specialists together to exchange ideas, strengthen professional relationships and improve standards of practice.

The event also featured a memorial lecture in honour of late Professor Adekeye, whom he described as the pioneer of oral and maxillofacial surgery training in Nigeria.

According to him, Professor Adekeye, whose professional practice dated back to the 1960s, played a significant role in training generations of specialists who have continued to develop the profession.

Also speaking, Dr Henry Leonhardt, a specialist from the Maxillofacial Department of a university hospital in Dresden, Germany, advocated the adoption of advanced surgical techniques to improve treatment outcomes for patients with Noma.

He said his presentations focused on adapting microsurgical tissue transfer for Noma patients in Nigeria and examining different treatment options for temporomandibular joint fractures.

Leonhardt also praised Nigerian surgeons, nurses and other healthcare workers who participated in the surgical outreach organised ahead of the conference.

He described their commitment to providing free treatment to patients who could not afford surgical operations as inspiring.

“I was amazed to see the young surgeons, nurses and other health workers treating patients who could not afford these operations. The spirit they demonstrated was amazing,” he said.

In his remarks, retired Professor Akinola Ladipo Ladeinde recalled working under Professor Adekeye, describing him as one of the pioneers who established maxillofacial surgery practice in Nigeria, particularly in the North.

He said the late professor’s influence remained evident through generations of specialists he trained, some of whom had extended the knowledge to other countries, including Ghana.

He commended the organisers of the biennial conference, describing it as a well-planned platform for professional development and knowledge sharing.