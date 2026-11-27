The National Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned a faction of the OK Movement led by Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu following its announcement of the withdrawal of its political structures and campaign support for the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The council, in a statement signed by the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, said the announcement by Ughulu was not surprising, noting that Obi had months ago publicly disassociated himself from the unauthorised formation of a parallel presidential campaign council by the faction.

The council recalled that Obi, during a widely reported interview on Arise Television, had clarified that he was neither involved in nor aware of the formation of the parallel campaign council.

According to the statement, Obi had also directed that support groups, including the OK Movement, Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, operate strictly as support structures for the party and its candidates rather than assume the responsibilities of the political party by establishing independent campaign councils.

It said the party and its presidential candidate had consistently opposed the creation of parallel structures and directed those involved to desist from such activities.

The NDC campaign council described Ughulu’s latest announcement as a belated and self-serving reaction to a position already publicly communicated by the party and its presidential candidate.

It further alleged that the development was an attempt to undermine the growing momentum of the NDC and the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, describing it as a distraction allegedly orchestrated by interests aligned with the ruling party to create confusion and divert attention from issues affecting Nigerians.

The council, however, wished Ughulu and those aligned with him well in their pursuit of other political platforms, insisting that the authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remained committed to the NDC, Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It challenged Ughulu to openly demonstrate his claim to the leadership and control of the movements, adding that the party recognised and engaged with their legitimate leadership rather than parallel or rogue elements.

“The authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remain firmly with the NDC, His Excellency Peter Obi and His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. If Hon.

“Ughulu believes he controls or represents those structures; we invite him to demonstrate that claim openly to Nigerians and the world.

“The NDC recognises and works with the legitimate leadership of these movements, not with parallel or rogue elements.”

The campaign council maintained that neither the party nor the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would be distracted by what it described as intimidation, harassment, manufactured internal disputes or false defection narratives.

It reaffirmed its commitment to winning the 2027 general elections, stressing that its mobilisation and organisational activities were progressing as scheduled.

The statement said ongoing activities included the upload and verification of polling unit agents nationwide, grassroots outreach to markets, communities and villages, town hall meetings, as well as engagements with students, young people and other critical demographic groups.

The council added that the party remained open to genuine support groups and individuals committed to competence, integrity, equity and national renewal, insisting that personal ambition and external interference would not derail its political aspiration. Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has disowned a faction of the OK Movement led by Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu following its announcement of the withdrawal of its political structures and campaign support for the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The council, in a statement signed by the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, said the announcement by Ughulu was not surprising, noting that Obi had months ago publicly disassociated himself from the unauthorised formation of a parallel presidential campaign council by the faction.

The council recalled that Obi, during a widely reported interview on Arise Television, had clarified that he was neither involved in nor aware of the formation of the parallel campaign council.

According to the statement, Obi had also directed that support groups, including the OK Movement, Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, operate strictly as support structures for the party and its candidates rather than assume the responsibilities of the political party by establishing independent campaign councils.

It said the party and its presidential candidate had consistently opposed the creation of parallel structures and directed those involved to desist from such activities.

The NDC campaign council described Ughulu’s latest announcement as a belated and self-serving reaction to a position already publicly communicated by the party and its presidential candidate.

It further alleged that the development was an attempt to undermine the growing momentum of the NDC and the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket, describing it as a distraction allegedly orchestrated by interests aligned with the ruling party to create confusion and divert attention from issues affecting Nigerians.

The council, however, wished Ughulu and those aligned with him well in their pursuit of other political platforms, insisting that the authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remained committed to the NDC, Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It challenged Ughulu to openly demonstrate his claim to the leadership and control of the movements, adding that the party recognised and engaged with their legitimate leadership rather than parallel or rogue elements.

“The authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remain firmly with the NDC, His Excellency Peter Obi and His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. If Hon.

“Ughulu believes he controls or represents those structures; we invite him to demonstrate that claim openly to Nigerians and the world.

“The NDC recognises and works with the legitimate leadership of these movements, not with parallel or rogue elements.”

The campaign council maintained that neither the party nor the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would be distracted by what it described as intimidation, harassment, manufactured internal disputes or false defection narratives.

It reaffirmed its commitment to winning the 2027 general elections, stressing that its mobilisation and organisational activities were progressing as scheduled.

The statement said ongoing activities included the upload and verification of polling unit agents nationwide, grassroots outreach to markets, communities and villages, town hall meetings, as well as engagements with students, young people and other critical demographic groups.

The council added that the party remained open to genuine support groups and individuals committed to competence, integrity, equity and national renewal, insisting that personal ambition and external interference would not derail its political aspiration.