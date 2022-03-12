2023:‘No opposition party, candidate, can unseat PDP, Makinde in Oyo’

Chief Agbebi Olushola Peter better known as Dynamic is the Assistant Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo Central. In this interview with NURUDEEN ALIMI, he gave reasons why the people of Oyo state should give their support to Governor Seyi Makinde to run the affairs of the state for another four years and also dwells on other political issues: Excerpts:

As major stakeholder in Oyo PDP, how can you assess the four years in office of Governor Seyi Makinde?

Starting with education which is the bedrock of any visionary leader, you have no choice than to score the Makinde-led government not less than 90 per cent. We have free education in Oyo state today which was impossible during the time of APC. Civil servants in Oyo state including retirees are receiving their salaries in due time. Makinde has reformed transportation system in the state. We are having a fantastic road network in the state unlike before, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology is now a property of the Oyo state government. People are working in the state without intimidation or harassment. So, our government is incomparable. Watch out for more developmental projects in a few months.

Nigerians are more concerned about stomach infrastructure rather than the achievements you have mentioned. How do you want to bridge the gap in the next few months?

I mentioned payment of salaries, what is more stomach infrastructure than that? When you receive salaries, the money goes into the system. Those who are not taking salaries also benefit. I think the governor has done well in that aspect. Aside that, check all the state assembly members have done in terms of empowerment in their respective constituencies. Let us all appreciate our governor for ensuring that money is circulating, despite challenges facing the country at the moment.

Some of your party stalwarts are not happy with the party and its leadership in the state, what are you doing to bring them back on board?

Governor Makinde is blessed with God’s wisdom. He has demonstrated this in many ways. As we speak, do you know that he has reconciled with 80 per cent of aggrieved members of our party? If you notice in the last few days, the former deputy publicity secretary, Hon Diran Odeyemi sincerely appreciated our governor for his giant strides and even warned politicians not to obtain form against governor Makinde. That alone speaks volume. Do you know that he was among the aggrieved in the South-west? Odeyemi is from Osun State but himself and many other leaders in Oyo State have seen reasons to support the governor. I can assure you that in the next few weeks, everybody in our party will be on the same page.

You are from Ogbomoso, the home of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi, what is your relationship with him and how would you describe the chances of your party in the 2023 general elections in Ogbomoso?

Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi is not only my leader but father and brother. We have a very good and cordial relationship. As our leader, he has been trying to bring together all members in Ogbomoso without fear of favour. With Ogunwuyi in Ogbomoso, governor Makinde can be sure of victory in our constituency. My advice for everybody working for the re-election of governor Makinde should go back to their constituencies and work. I know some people are saying with the powerful opposition members in Ogbomoso, it will be difficult to overcome them, but let me tell you, our people in Ogbomoso have seen a better option in PDP and governor Makinde. The development they are witnessing in the state today is unprecedented. They will vote for PDP and governor Makinde again and again.

Do you think your party is strong in Oyo State?

We are very strong. We cannot reveal our strategies on the pages of newspapers. Governor Makinde had also done many projects in the state. Let us start with Iseyin-Oyo road. He has constructed it. Ibadan-Iseyin road is another project amazing people. Saki township road is also great job and courtesy of this government. He has supported farmers in no small measure. Light up Oyo state is a good project that should be commended. Night life has returned to the state with the revival of security architecture of the state. In Ogbomosholand where I came from, you can all see that it is all for Governor Makinde. I do not see opposition making any headway in 2023. With his achievements, Governor Makinde is a candidate to beat in 2023.

Don’t you think opposition has their own plans to dislodge your party in 2023?

In what areas do you think they can dislodge our government? As we speak, they have nothing to show for their eight years. Makinde’s achievements in three years have surpassed their eight years rule. We are waiting for them. They have nothing to discredit Makinde in 2023. It is very obvious. Is it the salaries they failed to pay while in government? Or the road they failed to construct. Our people are wiser now and they are ready to pay us back with their votes. It is Makinde anywhere you go in the state. In fact, many people are wondering where the governor is getting money from. I can assure you that Makinde will defeat any of their candidates hands down.

What is your advise to all the party members in the state?

I want to appeal to all those who are aggrieved to have a rethink. We know how we started. We should come back to the same umbrella. We are one big family and we should not allow blackmailers to disrupt the peace of our family. Whatever we have as grievances, let us channel it through the appropriate quarters. It is our party and we have to manage whatever challenges we are having.

