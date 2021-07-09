2023: Zoning undemocratic, not in Nigeria, APC Constitution ― Gov Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the zoning of the presidency is undemocratic, unconstitutional and not in Nigeria and the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution.

Governor Bello made this known, on Friday, at the first Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents holding at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to be more concerned with having leaders with the capacity to solve the nation’s challenges

The governor lamented that zoning political offices have not solved the nation’s several challenges, described rotation as not the best practice, limits best candidates and disallow free choices by the people.

He argued that Nigerians should be allowed to choose their President in 2023, described rotation and zoning as undemocratic, insisting that it is not in the nation or the All Progressives Congress constitution.

While pointing out that if the nation must, however, continue with the sentiments of which zone should produce the next President in 2023, Gov Bello argued that for fairness, equity and Justice, said since 1960, the North Central and South-Eastern Geopolitical Zones of Nigeria have never had the opportunity of becoming the nation’s elected President.

He equally added that since the return of the Nation’s democracy in 1999, the North Central and South-Eastern States of Nigeria have never had the opportunity of becoming the Nation’s elected President or Vice President.

Gov Bello distanced himself from those agitating for State Police, rather opted for the status quo and called for the establishment of Community Policing.

He said State Police is prone to abuse, described the nation’s majority of challenges to politics, called for a change of mindset by Political Leaders towards providing good leadership in the interest of the people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. 2023: Zoning undemocratic, not in Nigeria, APC Constitution

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… 2023: Zoning undemocratic, not in Nigeria, APC Constitution