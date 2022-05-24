2023: Wike sacks his exco

As the 2023 political atmosphere thickens with the screening of candidates at various levels, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday morning dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The governor also announced the sack of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Emeka Woke and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), Harold Koko.

The statement announcing the Governor’s decision and signed by the Special Assistant to Wike on Media, Kelvin Ebiri reads; “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

The statement added that the governor has instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC) came out with immediate reaction saying the governor’s action did not come to it as a surprise.

Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of the Rivers APC said in a statement; “any keen observer of Gov Wike’s brick and mortar style of governance should always expect him to exhibit preference for self-interest above common good.”





“He started by disengaging the sanitation authorities without replacement – an action that has turned Port Harcourt into the refuse/garbage capital of Nigeria as I write. While we’re all burdened by the stench in Port Harcourt, the governor decided to dissolve his cabinet and send his appointees home at a critical time when governance deficit has become the order of the day in the State,” Finebone added.

He went on; “We are not surprised because the governor places high premium on politics over governance. We don’t call him an accidental governor for anything.

“His latest action is to enable him raise a new army of supporters out of the aggrieved followers occasioned by the governor’s politics of imposition.”

