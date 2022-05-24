Boko Haram insurgents kill over 60 farmers, others missing in Borno 

Boko Haram insurgengts have raided Rann town, the headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of of Borno State and killed over 60 farmers.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that several bullet wounds were found on the bodies of the deceased, just as he said some farmers are still missing.

According to the eyewitness, those killed were buried on Monday according to Islamic injunction.

“The Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles armed with guns and machetes surrounded their farms and started killing them one by one,” the eyewitness disclosed.

“Over 50 people were buried in Rann on Monday. As of this morning (Tuesday), more bodies have been found; the death toll is over 60 now.”

As of the time of filing the report, the security agencies and the state government are yet to react on the attack.