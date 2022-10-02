2023: Why North will vote Tinubu ― APC chieftain

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central, Mohammed Sani Dattijo, has explained why the northerners will vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, come 2023.

The Senatorial Candidate for the ruling party disclosed this while inaugurating 2000 youths across the 23 LGs of Kaduna State under a New Tinubu/Shettima Support Group [TISCON) at the weekend. to work for the success of the party.

Dattijo further urged the youths to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the region to convince the electorates why they should vote for APC and their candidates from top to bottom.

He explained further the future of the youth relies on the APC’s victory because it’s the only political party with good government policies aimed at moving the country and youth forward.

“Northerners should ensure that APC wins the next election because it’s the only party that has them at heart compared to others. This is why as youth we must vote for the right candidate to brighten our future.

“We need a person that is ready to take this country to promise land. We need a person that loves our region and the country at large. Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, are the right candidates to vote for in the next election because of their track records as governors in their respective states,” he said.

He highlighted the quality of grassroots politicians, saying the local politicians have a greater role to play in determining who wins the next election.

He assured them of the party’s commitment to supporting them throughout the campaign.

Critical party stakeholders in attendance include the APC governorship Candidate in Kaduna Senator Uba Sani, Speaker House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Zailani, and other party Chieftains like Hon Albashir Kubau, Hon Salisu Ten-Ten, Hon Shehu Pambegua, Hon Yusuf Lawal and host other grassroots politicians who vowed to the victory party in the forthcoming general elections.

