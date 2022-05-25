2023: We must get it right

Letters
By Rufai Oseni
There is a push for power to go to the South-East. Any attempt to keep power away from that region could affect about three million votes that could come out of the South-East. Political players must understand the times.

The North will support any candidate, so let’s stop the argument about the North not voting for a southern candidate. The North voted Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. If the two major parties—the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—present a southeastern candidate, hypothetically the North will still vote.

I respect the North’s political maturity. Let’s not forget in a hurry that the North voted an M.K.O. Abiola over a Tofa, their own son. This was because they saw a viable candidate in MKO. What Nigeria needs now is a vibrant and patriotic leader that can help grow our nation and bring it out of its challenges. We must get it right in Nigeria.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

