Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has proudly announced that he has become the highest-grossing actor in Nollywood for the year 2023.

This achievement comes as a result of his roles in several successful films throughout the year, including Funke Akindele’s record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah, as well as other popular titles such as The Kujus Again, Big Love, Honey Money, Something Like Gold, and The Bloom Boy.

In celebrating this milestone, Egbuson credited his success to hard work, the support of his fans, and divine grace.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has been given to shine in his career and for the strength to seize those opportunities, even through challenging times.

Timini took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude, stating:

“Hard work, your support and the grace of God brought me here. Feeling super grateful for the amazing life I’ve been given.

“All thanks to Baba God for all the chances to shine and the strength to grab them! Through the tough spots, I’ve had the courage to keep moving forward.

“I am what I say I am – MOST BANKABLE ACTOR IN AFRICA. Producers call me, let’s work #WatchTimini”

