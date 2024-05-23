Margaret Atayi, a mother of two who was reported missing from her parents’ home in Mararaba, Nasarawa State last Thursday night, was found dead late on Monday.

She is alleged to have taken her own life following the breakdown of her marriage.

Her father, Mr. Patrick Atayi, confirmed the cause of death, noting that she had been suffering from depression due to mistreatment by her husband.

“Margaret was a mother of two children and had been depressed for some time because of mistreatment by her husband,” Mr. Atayi said.

“She left the house early on Friday morning around 3 am without anyone knowing.

Her body was discovered late on Monday, and all available evidence confirmed that she committed suicide.”

When our correspondent called the victim’s mother, Mrs Helen Atayi, to confirm the reports of her depressed status and the alleged mistreatment of her husband, she simply responded “Yes.”

Mrs Atayi had earlier told our correspondent that Margaret, who was married with two kids, left their home at the City College in Abacha Road, Nasarawa State, at 3 am on Thursday, without informing any member of the family.

