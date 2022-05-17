2023: Taraba APC delegates pledge 90% votes for Amaechi

Delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Taraba State on Monday pledged to give at least 90 per cent votes to the former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to win the party presidential ticket.

Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, the state chairman of the party made the pledge during the presidential aspirant’s consultative visit to Jalingo.

El-Sufi said the party was grateful for what he referred to as Amaechi’s enormous interest in Taraba State and pledged in consonance with the delegates to deliver at least 90 percent of their votes to the aspirant to clinch the party presidential ticket.

“Our delegates know how to separate the chaff from the grain, we are assuring you that 90 percent of our votes will go to you. Our Emir has already spoken, therefore you should be guaranteed of 90 percent(delegate votes)

“You are a grassroots politician, we know how you came up in Rivers State to become member of House of Assembly, Governor two times and by the grace of God you just resigned as a Minister. Most of our delegates are legislators and I believe they will be very much comfortable with you” El-Sudi assured.

Earlier, the presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi told the delegates that Taraba State was key to Nigeria as it is one of the highest producers of food in the country.





According to Amaechi, he will build on the president Muhammadu Buhari’s existing Agricultural driving policies to transform Taraba State since it was rich in agro production.

The former minister also promised to invest in the Mambilla hydro power project to boost power generation and distribution as well as create jobs for the people of Taraba State.

“Trust me on this, I’m going to invest in Mambilla Power project. Take it for free, I know what is wrong with Mambilla, because I was among those who went to negotiate it in China. So, if you vote for me, you’re voting for yourself, because the jobs that will be created here, will be for the people of Taraba. The next critical thing I will invest in here is agriculture and the value chain will bring industrial development to Taraba” Amaechi promised.

Correspondent reports that the presidential aspirant also visited the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, in his palace in Jalingo.