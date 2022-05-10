2023: Southern Governors won’t shelve position on power shift ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said governors across political divides from the Southern part of the country would not drop their agitation on the zoning of the exalted seat of President to the region.

Governor Sanwo-Olu restated the stance of the Southern Governors Forum led by his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, while speaking with journalists shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Checks revealed that both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party were yet to take a position on zoning.

Further checks revealed that the PDP would hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee on Wednesday and a position is expected to be taken on the contentious power rotation.

National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had in a recent session with newsmen said the party stakeholders were yet to make pronouncements on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

Governor Sanwo-Olu however maintained that nothing short of zoning of the office to the South, particularly the South-West would be acceptable.





He said: “I think we believe so and I think. That’s is what is fair, that is what is just. But it is really about Nigeria. There are aspirations everywhere and there are so many qualified people but for equity and fairness we have in our country, I think is just morally fair that it goes to that part and South-West is top-notch in that. We believe that our positions from those meetings are still very valid and everybody must consider.”

The Lagos State Governor dismissed insinuation that the meeting of the South-West APC leaders with presidential aspirants was deadlocked as it could not arrive at a consensus candidate.

He maintained that the meeting was a success, based on resolutions arrived at and read to newsmen by the conveners, Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Olusegun Osoba.

“That’s unfair for you to say we did not arrive at a consensus. You should have asked what was the objective? Did we achieve the objective of that meeting? “The answer is yes. We needed to have ourselves in the room, lock up ourselves and have frank conversation which was exactly what we did. Are we going to have further conversation with the leadership? Yes, I believe so. So we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagement all the aspirations we have in our region will come to pass.”

Speaking on his chances of winning the APC ticket and ultimately securing a fresh mandate in 2023, the Lagos State Governor said the electorate in the South-West state were impressed with his achievements in the last three years and would certainly vote for the APC.

“In terms of confidence, first is to thank Almighty God even for sparing our lives. We give everything to God. So, the first is for us to pray and to hope that we will see and live till next year. If almighty just spares our lives to that time that is the first thing. The second thing is now to ask ourselves what are the qualities of leadership that can compel you to what you are aspiring for.

“We have done almost three years in the office and it’s been 3 years of monumental changes that we have in the state and by the way, we still have another year to complete that first four years tenure. So, our confidence is premised on the fact that we’ve received tremendous support from the citizens of Lagos and we have been opportune to put in place a robust economy agenda that has propelled all of the various interventions we have in Lagos.

“In fact, if I start rolling them here we will be here till tomorrow but in all phases of life, we have touched our citizens; in transportation, in education, in health, in housing, in good governance, in provision of basic amenities but more importantly, in security for our people.

“You know what we have a nation but Lagos continue to remain in our view the safest city. And we have grown the city from what it used to be three to four years ago before we took over. Now it receive the highest foreign direct investments because the environment is safe and secured. We have provided the platform for the organised private sector to thrive.

“Mind you, Lagos also during this period was the epicentre for COVID-19 for about a year and a half we were slowed down but did not slow down economy. It gives us the opportunity to redouble our efforts in all the areas that we have talked about. In fact, COVID-19 propelled us to even have better health facilities as we speak today. It is point people have seen our sincerity and real dividends of democracy in all facets of life.

“We are appreciative of these three years but they have given us the confidence for us to seek second term.”

