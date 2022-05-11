Buhari won’t extend his tenure, Presidency replies Clarke

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has no intention of extending his tenure over the nation’s insecurity problems, as he is intent on entrenching democratic values in the country.

The presidency made the assertion in response to a suggestion by elder statesman, Chief Robert Clarke, for the president to extend his tenure by six months, after informing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it may not be possible to conduct the 2023 general election under the prevailing security conditions.

Answering questions on Arise Television programme, Clarke had maintained that the constitution provides that the president can extend his tenure for six months in the first instance if he feels that conditions are not good to carry out elections.

Reacting, however, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, said President Buhari intends to step down on May 29, 2023 at the end of his tenure in office.

The statement said: “Chief Robert Clarke, a very well-respected elder, may be sincere in his wish for the president to extend his term by six months. We wish to categorically restate that the president will step down on May 29, 2023, after serving two terms – as per the constitution.

“Having been the first recipient of a democratic transfer of power from an incumbent administration to an opposition candidate in Nigerian history, the president is committed to extending and entrenching democratic values across the country. He shall, in turn, hand the privilege of serving the people of Nigeria to whomever they choose through free, fair and credible election.





“However, Chief Clarke is right to say that without security, Nigeria would not likely realise its true potential as a peaceful and prosperous nation. That is why it has been at the core of this administration. The results are there for all to see.

“Boko Haram has been forced back from controlling whole swathes of this country. Internally displaced persons are now returning to rebuild their communities. These achievements have been accomplished through the bravery and determination of the Nigerian armed forces and the fortitude of the people of our nation.

“New challenges have arisen and tackled in turn – whether it’s the National Livestock Transformation Plan to alleviate herder-farmer clashes, the elimination of the leadership of ISWAP, or new efforts to combat banditry.

“Till the last day of the administration, the security of the citizens shall remain its paramount concern. We shall finish the job. Yet, in any case, respect for the constitution and Nigerians’ democratic rights remains the best path to securing and then maintaining peace.”

The Presidency also reacted to the earlier call by the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, for an interim administration at the end of the president’s term.

According to the statement, the call does not support democratic rights in the country.