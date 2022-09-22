2023: Save Ekiti PDP from disintegration, Assembly candidates beg Ayu-led NWC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidates in Ekiti State, have called on the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee to urgently intervene in the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party.

The Ekiti State chapter of the PDP had been enmeshed in a leadership crisis which has polarised the party with the emergence of two factional chairmen.

The candidates who spoke through a jointly signed communique after its meeting in Ado-Ekiti, said the immediate intervention of the NWC became necessary to stop further disintegration of the party in the state ahead of the next year’s poll.

The candidates who signed the communique were, Akin Abimbola (Ekiti West constituency 1), Anjorin Olarenwaju (Ikole constituency 1), Abraham Adeleye ( Ekiti West constituency 1), Bolarinwa Omolase(Ado constituency 1), Victor Ogundipe (Ado constituency 2), Simi Olusola (Ikere constituency 2), Yomi Daramola ( Efon constituency), Owoeye Oyeniyi ( Ikere constituency 1) Oluwole Durodola ( Ijero constituency) Kolade Oladeji (Emure constituency) and Gbenga Olajide (Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 2).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Others include; Kehinde Ogunlade (Ise/Orun constituency), Adeolu Fasakin (Gbonyin constituency) , Akin Adeyemi ( Ekiti East constituency 1 ), Abiodun Ogunlade (Ekiti East constituency 2), Edward Ojaomo (Ekiti South West constituency 1 ), Afuye Awosode (Ekiti South West constituency 2 ), Niyi Adeogun ( Moba constituency 2), Awoniyi Tolulope ( Ido/Osi constituency 1), Ayodele Alonge (Ido/Osi constituency 2), Samson Ayodele (Oye constituency 1), Kayode Ojo (Oye constituency 2), Owolabi Taiwo ( Ilejemeje constituency) and Anifowose Oluwafemi (Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1).

The candidates while declaring support for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, explained that there was a need for the leaders across the divides in the state to close ranks and place the interest of the party and the candidates above their individual interests and ambitions.

They condemned the public attacks of leaders by warring aggrieved members, saying, “all party leaders should work out the best measures to resolve internal bickering rather than the use of vulgar language, divisiveness and show of power.”

The communique reads, “The unnecessary rancour in the party is condemnable and should forthwith stop in the interest of all members

“Members of the PDP in the state should forthwith cease-fire and sheath their swords in the interest of the party, the people of Ekiti and Nigeria. HE Ayodele Fayose, Rt Hon Tunji Odeyemi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, HE Olusola Eleka, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, Otunba Bisi Kolawole and other distinguished leaders in the state should work together in peace in the best interest of the party, its candidates in the 2023 and suffering masses.





“The duly recognised leadership hierarchy in the party should be respected in line with the party’s constitutional provision and court rulings to avoid political anarchy.

“The House of Assembly candidates shall reach out to notable party leaders in an attempt to broker peace for the progress of the party, the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates.

“The National Working Committee of the PDP should as a matter of urgency intervene on the Ekiti State chapter of the party to avoid further disintegration and bandwagon effect this may cause in the future elections.

“The NWC and other notable leaders in the state should not abandon the Assembly candidates in the state to their fate as witnessed during the 2019 House of Assembly election.

“The House of Assembly Candidates are not answerable to the dictates of individual(s), but God (Our Creator) Conscience (Our Guild) and the Party (Our Sponsor).”

FG Alone Can’t Fund Education Adequately — Minister

2023: Save Ekiti PDP from disintegration, Assembly candidates beg Ayu-led NWC

EDITORIAL: The Killer Floods

2023: Save Ekiti PDP from disintegration, Assembly candidates beg Ayu-led NWC