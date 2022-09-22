As Nigeria prepare to celebrate its 62nd Independence anniversary, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has rolled out activities for the celebration.

The minister while briefing journalists, on Thursday, said there will be a church service on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at the National Christian Centre, Central Business District, Abuja at 3:00 pm.

Furthermore, he said “this will be followed by a public lecture focused on national unity, on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at the State House Conference Hall at 10 am.

“On Friday, September 30th 2022, there will be a special Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque, Central Business District, here in Abuja.

“On Saturday, Oct. 1st 2022, there will be a presidential broadcast at 7 am. Later on the same day, there will be a military parade at the Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja, starting at 10 am,”

He announced that the award of national honours will be held as part of the 62nd independence anniversary on October 11th 2022 in Abuja.

He said the details of the award of national honours would be given by the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

“Celebrating our independence anniversary is a reminder that in spite of the challenges we have faced as a nation, Nigerians have remained resilient and committed to the unity of our country.

“Let me also reiterate the commitment of this administration to promoting the unity, security and stability of our country,” the minister added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In Last Outing, Buhari Bids Farewell To United Nations

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the last time, telling the world body that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing itt….

Independence Day: FG rollout activities, to confer national honours award

Ogun Faults Installation Of Traditional Rulers In Four Waterside Communities By Ondo Govt





THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State governmentt…

Independence Day: FG rollout activities, to confer national honours award

Two Bandits’ Camps In Fierce Battle In Zamfara Forest

THE camps of notorious bandit leaders, Bello Turji and Dan Bokolo in Zamfara State, are said to be engaged in a fierce battle following the attacks in some Zamfara communities which resulted in the deaths of many residentss…