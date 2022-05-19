2023 presidency: I will end insecurity if elected ― Atiku

Former vice-president and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to put an end to security problems in the country if elected the president of the country in the forthcoming election in 2023.

Atiku stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital during a meeting with PDP delegates.

He said: “In 2019, I was here in this same hall and I have made promises that I would put an end to security challenges if elected but today I stand on the already existing promises.

“When I came here in 2019, I swore that you will witness the end of this insurgency.

“If elected I will ensure that you have a better life, I will revive Nigeria’s economy”, he added.

He urged the delegates to support him in the primary elections, adding that it is time for North East to produce the next President.





While delivering his speech, the Borno State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zanna Gadzama, said that in 2019 the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) had produced fake elections results in Gwoza and Mafa Local Government Areas thereby rigged the elections.

According to him, he assured that such actions will never happen again under his watch in those areas and the state at large.

