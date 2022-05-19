Udom Emmanuel seeks Niger delegates’ support for 2023 presidential bid

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has visited Niger State to solicit delegates’ support for his presidential bid.

During the visit, he said that Niger State played a pivotal role in the evolution of Nigeria as a nation, adding that it was at Zungeru in 1914 that the late Mrs Flora Shaw, the wife of the then Governor-General of the country under the British Colonial rule, Sir Freddrick Lord Lugard, named the country as Nigeria during the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates.

The PDP presidential hopeful addressed the party delegates alongside Niger State PDP stakeholders at the Niger State party secretariat in Minna on Thursday.

He noted that Akwa Ibom State was created by the Military Administration of General Ibrahim Babangida who is also an indigene of Niger State in 1991, adding that the former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar also gave birth to the nascent democracy that Nigerians have been enjoying since 1999.

According to him, Niger State is a power state following the presence of three hydropower plants and because the state has produced two former military leaders in the country.

He stressed that he should be elected as president in next year’s elections because he has the vision, integrity, experience and track record of several achievements as a state governor, saying “I am very sure that by the grace of God if I am elected as the president, I am capable of securing the country from the insecurity of lives and property of the citizens.”

The presidential hopeful also promised to replicate what he has been able to do at Akwa Ibom State as a governor at the federal level, highlighting that the incumbent APC-led administration in the country has taken Nigeria from top to bottom.

He added that Akwa Ibom State is the only state in the country with its own private airline – the Ibom Air – which, he said, is one of the prominent airlines in the country.

Meanwhile, in his response, the Chairman of the state chapter of PDP, Barr. Tanko Beji, welcomed Governor Udom to Minna, adding that Nigeria at the moment needs a leader like the presidential aspirant to reunite, secure and develop the country in the overall interest of all Nigerians, irrespective of where they were.